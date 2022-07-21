Actor assault case: BJP leader Ullas Babu’s voice sample collected

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police probing the 2017 actor assault case involving actor Dileep have collected the voice sample of BJP leader Ullas Babu. He was the BJP candidate in the Wadakkanchery constituency in the assembly election last year.

According to a source, the voice sample of Babu was recorded at a studio in Kochi last week. His statement was also recorded by the investigation team. The probe into the role of Babu was launched after a voice clip was recovered from Dileep’s phone during forensic analysis. Dileep is the eighth accused in the assault case. The police suspect the voice clip was sent by Babu to Dileep pertaining to influencing the judge of the Additional Special Sessions Court, where the trial in the case is going on.

It was to verify the audio clip that the voice sample of Babu was collected. Similarly, the voice samples of other witnesses in the case were also recorded. Babu is the state committee member of the BJP and a prominent leader in Thrissur. Last year, he was questioned by a police team which probed the Kodakara hawala money case.

