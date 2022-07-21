Home States Kerala

Actor assault case: BJP leader Ullas Babu’s voice sample collected

The police probing the 2017 actor assault case involving actor Dileep have collected the voice sample of BJP leader Ullas Babu.

Published: 21st July 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Dileep (File | A Sanesh, EPS)

Malayalam actor Dileep who is a key accused in the actor assault case.(File | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police probing the 2017 actor assault case involving actor Dileep have collected the voice sample of BJP leader Ullas Babu. He was the BJP candidate in the Wadakkanchery constituency in the assembly election last year.

According to a source, the voice sample of Babu was recorded at a studio in Kochi last week. His statement was also recorded by the investigation team. The probe into the role of Babu was launched after a voice clip was recovered from Dileep’s phone during forensic analysis. Dileep is the eighth accused in the assault case. The police suspect the voice clip was sent by Babu to Dileep pertaining to influencing the judge of the Additional Special Sessions Court, where the trial in the case is going on.

It was to verify the audio clip that the voice sample of Babu was collected. Similarly, the voice samples of other witnesses in the case were also recorded. Babu is the state committee member of the BJP and a prominent leader in Thrissur. Last year, he was questioned by a police team which probed the Kodakara hawala money case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
actor assault case BJP Ullas Babu
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp