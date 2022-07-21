Home States Kerala

Mahindra Thar rams into taxi killing passenger while racing with BMW in Kerala

It is said that the drivers of the Thar and the BMW have been taken into custody and alcohol was detected in the blood alcohol test of the former.

Published: 21st July 2022 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

The police said that Mahindra Thar and a BMW were engaged in the race that led to the accident. (Photo | Express)

The police said that Mahindra Thar and a BMW were engaged in the race that led to the accident. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

THRISSUR: A race between a Mahindra Thar and a BMW in Kottekkad area of the central Kerala district of Thrissur led to the death of one person after the SUV rammed into the taxi the victim was travelling in, police said.

The incident occurred between 8.30 and 9 PM on Wednesday night when the victim and his family were returning from Guruvayur, police said.

Ravishankar (67)
was identified as
the deceased.

An officer of Viyyur police station said the victim's wife, daughter and grand-daughter as well as the taxi driver also suffered injuries and are presently undergoing treatment.

The officer also said that the drivers of the Thar and the BMW have been taken into custody and alcohol was detected in the blood alcohol test of the former.

Police said two separate FIRs -- one for causing death and another for causing injuries -- would be registered after inquest proceedings are completed.

Meanwhile, the victim's wife told a TV channel that the accident happened suddenly. She said that as she was pulled out from the taxi, her husband -- who was sitting in the front seat -- was not moving and locals were saying that the jeep was travelling at a very high speed.

The taxi driver told the TV channel that after the BMW went past them at high speed, he heard another vehicle approaching fast and therefore, he stopped the car and moved it to a side of the road.

Despite that, the speeding Thar rammed into the taxi, he claimed. Visuals aired on TV channels showed locals detaining the Thar driver after the accident.

Police said that the BMW had sped away from the area, but was later identified based on CCTV footage of the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Car race road accident Kerala
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| PTI)
LG recommends CBI probe into Delhi government's excise policy: Officials
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp