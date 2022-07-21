More arrests likely in NEET incident

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The police investigating the frisking of girl candidates during the NEET examination at Mar Thoma College of Science and Technology, Ayur, on July 17 questioned more officials of the institution on Wednesday and said more arrests were likely to be made in the case.

More officials of the college and personnel of Star Training Academy, a security guard training agency based in Thiruvananthapuram, may be booked as part of investigation, police sources said. A member of the probe team said the agency staff could not act in this manner without the prior instruction of higher officials. Three female staff of the academy and two college staff were earlier arrested in the case.

Even as the college officials denied direct involvement of its staff in the frisking incident, they sought an explanation from Priji Kurian Isaac, head of the computer science department, regarding an official letter he had sent to the National Testing Agency. In the letter, Priji had reportedly mentioned that the frisking incident had not taken place during the exam.

Priji was the official in charge at the college during the NEET exam. “We understand that there is a lapse from our side. We have asked Priji to explain the matter,” a college management official said. The college authorities added that the institution would provide financial assistance to ensure that the two female employees, who were arrested by the Chadayamangalam police on Tuesday, get legal aid.

ABVP TAKES OUT MARCH

ABVP activists took out a protest march to the Kollam collectorate against the arrest of its worker Vishnu on Tuesday. Vishnu was booked for allegedly vandalising college property during the protest that took place at the college. Vishnu’s parents, along with BJP workers, took out a march to the Chadayamangalam police station demanding his release.

