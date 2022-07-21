Home States Kerala

Passenger dies in Kerala after taxi car gets caught between racing by SUV and luxury car

The passenger along with his family was coming back after having darshan at Guruvayur temple.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Car racing and drunk driving have resulted in the death of man here in Thrissur in the night on Wednesday. 

Ravisankar, 66, a native of Paadukkad in Thrissur, died when the taxi car he was traveling with his family was hit by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) which was racing with another luxury car at Kottekkad here. The incident happened at about 9.30 pm on Wednesday. According to the local residents, "A Thar and a BMW car were going at high speed and racing against each other. The taxi car which was coming through the left side was hit by the Thar coming from the opposite direction."

Raveendran along with his family consisting of wife and daughter was coming back after having darshan at Guruvayur temple. The taxi driver and the passengers are under treatment at a hospital.

Meanwhile, the police took the driver of SUV, Sherin, into custody. A medical examination revealed that he was drunk while driving, causing the accident. 

