Private players move aside, Kerala govt-backed ride-hailing apps to offer more options

KOCHI: Suddenly, there’s a problem of plenty for local autorickshaw and cab drivers, looking to woo customers through the apps.While the Kerala government is set to launch the pilot project of its online auto-cab service, ‘Kerala Savaari’, by the end of this month in Thiruvananthapuram corporation limit, the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority’s auto-hailing app AuSa (AutoSavari) is expected to be online in August. Yatri, KMTA’s cab-hailing service, is already up and running in Kochi city.

Experts said it’s a win-win situation for auto-taxi drivers and people who are tired of private players like Uber and Ola for their high charges and security issues. Kerala Savaari is an initiative of the Kerala Motor Transport Workers Welfare Fund (KMTWWF) under the labour department.

“The final rounds of updating and rectification of the app are in progress. Hopefully, by the end of July, we will be launching the pilot project in Thiruvananthapuram. At least 500 cab and auto drivers have enrolled in the project and have been given training,” said Renjith P Manohar, additional labour commissioner and CEO of KMTWWF Board. “The drivers will be allowed to charge the government fares and a small percentage will be charged from them as commission for each trip. Efforts are on to extend the service to other cities, especially Kochi, by the end of this year,” he added.

Kerala Savaari is being implemented in collaboration with agencies like the police, motor vehicle department and the state IT Mission, which designed the application. “The GPS-enabled service will have an emergency option in built in the app that can alert the nearby police station in case of any untoward incident,” said an official in charge of the project.

“The government initiative will help the taxi and auto drivers in a big way. We have been informed that the government is in discussion with agencies in the automotive and allied sectors to provide services at a subsidised rate to the enrolled drivers,” said K S Sunil Kumar, general secretary of Kerala State Auto Taxi and Light Motor Workers Federation. Kerala Open Mobility Network launched the KMTA, a platform to integrate different modes of transportation in Kochi, in 2021. Under it, auto-cab hailing apps Yatri and AuSa provide drivers and passengers with a trustworthy platform.

“Yatri app has already begun its operation in the city and has over 1,800 drivers enrolled. The app is making progress with a minimum of 70 to 80 rides per day,” said Harilal K J, joint secretary of Ernakulam Jilla Car Drivers Union (CITU).

Arun Prasad (name changed), 41, an online cab driver who uses Ola, Uber, and Yatri, said, “The earning from three trip orders from Yatri is equivalent to seven trips taken from Uber. Only a very few customers are aware of the new service. If Yatri service is given more publicity, things would have been different,” he said.

The KMTA, backed by the Kerala MTA Act, 2019, is the first authority of its kind in India to integrate, plan and regulate different commuting modes. KMTA’s AuSa app’s trial run has been completed and is set to launch along with Kochi corporation’s e-auto project, said a source.

