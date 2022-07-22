Home States Kerala

72,000 cases pending in SC; 59 lakh in HCs

The startling number was largely due to the shortage of judges.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many As 72,062 cases are pending before the Supreme Court as on July 1. The number of cases pending before all High Courts is 59,45,709. The figures were revealed by Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju in a written reply furnished to CPM MP A A Rahim in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The startling number was largely due to the shortage of judges. Two and 386 judge vacancies lie vacant in the SC and across all high courts, respectively, the minister replied to a sub question. Allahabad (69) is the high court with the most number of vacancies followed by Punjab & Haryana and Mumbai (39 each). The pending cases from district and subordinate courts stand at a startling 4.2 crore on July 15. The number of existing vacancies in all subordinate courts put together is 5,343. 

