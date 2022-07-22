Home States Kerala

Kerala: 3 cops suspended after man dies upon release from police custody 

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the district police chief.

Published: 22nd July 2022 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police

Kerala Police (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: Three police officers have been suspended pending inquiry over lapses in the incident that led to the death of a 42-year-old man who was taken into police custody regarding a road accident.

A sub-inspector, an assistant SI and a civil police officer of Vadakara police station were suspended on Friday by Kannur Range DIG Rahul R Nair, based on a report submitted to him by the Rural SP over the incident.

"The officers were suspended based on the report filed by the Kozhikode Rural SP. The report prima facie suggests that there were lapses on behalf of the police officers," Nair told PTI.

According to the report, the police officials failed to verify and take a medical report of the deceased and his friends who were drunk.

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the district police chief.

Relatives and friends of deceased, P P Sajeevan, earlier in the day alleged that he suffered torture while in police custody.

Sajeevan, and two of his friends were detained by Vadakara police for causing public nuisance on the road on Thursday.

His friends alleged that even though Sajeevan showed uneasiness at the police station, police refused to help him.

Sajeevan and his friends reportedly had an altercation with a person, after their car was involved in a collision with another vehicle at Theruvath near Vadakara on Thursday night.

Police reached the spot and took the trio into custody.

The police have refuted the allegation of custodial death, saying Sajeevan had suffered a heart attack.

"He and his friends and their car were brought to the station around midnight. They were drunk and one could not even stand up. A case was registered for drunken driving and they were released without allowing them to drive," Vatakara SHO, Vijeesh, had said earlier in the day.

On the way home, Sajeevan had experienced some health issues, police claimed, adding that he was then rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved.

Sajeevan had suffered a massive cardiac arrest, the SHO quoted the government doctor as saying.

The DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), and the locals took out a march to the police station protesting against the alleged police inaction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vadakara police station Suspended
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp