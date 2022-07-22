Kerala engineering students' novel protest leaves moral cops red-faced

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An apparent move to enforce moral policing received a fitting reply from a group of students of the College of Engineering (CET) in Thiruvananthpauram. A photograph of some students sitting on each other’s laps at a common waiting shed had gone viral on social media.

The students were protesting against those who damaged a long steel bench at the waiting shed, in an apparent move to stop girls and boys from hanging out together. The bench was cut up in such a way that one could sit only at a distance of three chairs each. Irked by this act of moral policing, allegedly carried out by a residents’ association, the students were quick to react. A photograph in which girls and boys sat on each other’s laps was clicked and shared on social media on Wednesday. It was just a matter of time before the photograph went viral on social media, with hundreds sharing it and posting it as their WhatsApp status. Mayor Arya Rajendran visited the place on Thursday and promised that the city corporation will build a gender-neutral waiting shed there.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the parents of the students who took part in the unique protest are not quite happy about the viral photograph, sources said. However, expressing solidarity with the students, the mayor condemned the incident. “There’s no law that restricts girls and boys from sitting together. We can only sympathise with those who don’t understand that times have changed. Such moves are unbecoming of a progressive society,” she said.

The SFI took out a solidarity march near the college while DYFI members raised slogans against moral policing.“Such hooliganism is seen in states like Uttar Pradesh. Now, such things are happening in Kerala too,” said Syama V S of DYFI. Though they expressed their resentment, the students are not sure whether it will bring any drastic change. “It’s not an isolated issue,” said Sandra A, second-year electrical engineering student.

“If we are out during the night, the police stops us and asks why we are roaming with friends. It’s true that we fought against this, but can we convince everyone? Even our parents won’t understand. Already, we are under pressure after the photo went viral on social media.”

The students are a bit worried that their parents are unhappy about the photo. “I knew gender equality is most important. Every day, we should fight for our rights. But now, I feel tense as I have been getting calls from my parents. I want to fight for my rights, but now I feel confused,” said a girl who does not want to be named.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An apparent move to enforce moral policing received a fitting reply from a group of students of the College of Engineering (CET) in Thiruvananthpauram. A photograph of some students sitting on each other’s laps at a common waiting shed had gone viral on social media. The students were protesting against those who damaged a long steel bench at the waiting shed, in an apparent move to stop girls and boys from hanging out together. The bench was cut up in such a way that one could sit only at a distance of three chairs each. Irked by this act of moral policing, allegedly carried out by a residents’ association, the students were quick to react. A photograph in which girls and boys sat on each other’s laps was clicked and shared on social media on Wednesday. It was just a matter of time before the photograph went viral on social media, with hundreds sharing it and posting it as their WhatsApp status. Mayor Arya Rajendran visited the place on Thursday and promised that the city corporation will build a gender-neutral waiting shed there. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the parents of the students who took part in the unique protest are not quite happy about the viral photograph, sources said. However, expressing solidarity with the students, the mayor condemned the incident. “There’s no law that restricts girls and boys from sitting together. We can only sympathise with those who don’t understand that times have changed. Such moves are unbecoming of a progressive society,” she said. The SFI took out a solidarity march near the college while DYFI members raised slogans against moral policing.“Such hooliganism is seen in states like Uttar Pradesh. Now, such things are happening in Kerala too,” said Syama V S of DYFI. Though they expressed their resentment, the students are not sure whether it will bring any drastic change. “It’s not an isolated issue,” said Sandra A, second-year electrical engineering student. “If we are out during the night, the police stops us and asks why we are roaming with friends. It’s true that we fought against this, but can we convince everyone? Even our parents won’t understand. Already, we are under pressure after the photo went viral on social media.” The students are a bit worried that their parents are unhappy about the photo. “I knew gender equality is most important. Every day, we should fight for our rights. But now, I feel tense as I have been getting calls from my parents. I want to fight for my rights, but now I feel confused,” said a girl who does not want to be named.