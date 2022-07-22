Home States Kerala

Kerala HC permits termination of 30-weeks pregnancy of minor rape victim

The court issued the order while permitting to termination of a 30-weeks pregnancy of a minor rape victim. The girl is impregnated by her sibling, who is also a minor.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern at the increasing number of child pregnancies, in which, at least some cases involve close relatives, the Kerala High Court on Friday observed that it is time for the authorities to take a relook at the sexual education being imparted in the schools.

"The easy availability of porn on the internet can mislead the juvenile minds of youngsters and give them wrong ideas. Educating our children about the safe use of the internet and social media is absolutely essential," said Justice VG Arun.

The court also noted that another Bench of the High Court is considering the issue. It had been observed that the educational machinery of the State has fallen woefully short in imparting the required awareness to young children about the consequence of sexual overtures.

The court issued the order while permitting to termination of a 30-weeks pregnancy of a minor rape victim. The court said that the incredulous but harsh truth is that the girl is impregnated by her sibling, who is also a minor.

Counsel for the petitioner requested that the court should consider the physical strain and mental stress being suffered by the young girl and the possible social ostracisation that the girl and her family will have to face.

The court recently granted permission to terminate the pregnancy of the 15-year-old girl victim. In this present case, after consideration of the physical difficulties, mental agony, and opinion of the Medical Board, the court allowed the plea for medical termination of the pregnancy.

The court permitted the petitioner, who is the parent, to get the girl’s pregnancy terminated at a  Government Hospital. The petitioner should file an appropriate undertaking, authorising them to conduct the surgery at her risk. "If the neonate is alive at birth, the hospital shall ensure that it is offered the best medical treatment available so that it develops into a healthy child," said the court.
 

