Home States Kerala

Man collapses and dies minutes after leaving from police custody in Kerala's Vadakara 

His friends said that Sajeevan told the police that he was having chest pains at the station itself. The group had spent about half an hour in the police station and collapsed as soon as he got out.

Published: 22nd July 2022 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Custodial death

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Sajeevan Ponmeriparambil (40), a native of Vadakara, Kalleri, who was taken into police custody died on Thursday night. Sajeevan was taken into custody by the police in a car accident case. The relatives alleged that the police had brutally beaten the deceased. Following the death, DYFI carried out a protest rally at the police station on Friday morning which turned violent. 

Sajeevan's car collided with another car in Vadakara town on Thursday evening. Later, there was an argument between the passengers of the two cars regarding the compensation. Soon, the people who came in the other car called the police.

Their vehicle was taken to Vadakara station. It is alleged that the police had beaten up Sajeevan and his friends when they reached the station asking if they were drunken driving. It is learned that Sajevan was drunk, but he was not in the driver's seat.

His friends said that Sajeevan told the police that he was having chest pains at the station itself. The group had spent about half an hour in the police station. As soon as he got out of the station, Sajeevan collapsed.

He was rushed to Vadakara Cooperative Hospital in an auto-rickshaw, but he died on the way. The body was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital Mortuary. Vadakara District Crime Branch DySP will investigate the incident.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sajeevan Ponmeriparambil dead Car Acident DYFI Vadakara
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| PTI)
LG recommends CBI probe into Delhi government's excise policy: Officials
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp