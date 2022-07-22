Man collapses and dies minutes after leaving from police custody in Kerala's Vadakara 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Sajeevan Ponmeriparambil (40), a native of Vadakara, Kalleri, who was taken into police custody died on Thursday night. Sajeevan was taken into custody by the police in a car accident case. The relatives alleged that the police had brutally beaten the deceased. Following the death, DYFI carried out a protest rally at the police station on Friday morning which turned violent.

Sajeevan's car collided with another car in Vadakara town on Thursday evening. Later, there was an argument between the passengers of the two cars regarding the compensation. Soon, the people who came in the other car called the police.

Their vehicle was taken to Vadakara station. It is alleged that the police had beaten up Sajeevan and his friends when they reached the station asking if they were drunken driving. It is learned that Sajevan was drunk, but he was not in the driver's seat.

His friends said that Sajeevan told the police that he was having chest pains at the station itself. The group had spent about half an hour in the police station. As soon as he got out of the station, Sajeevan collapsed.

He was rushed to Vadakara Cooperative Hospital in an auto-rickshaw, but he died on the way. The body was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital Mortuary. Vadakara District Crime Branch DySP will investigate the incident.



