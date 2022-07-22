Home States Kerala

NEET fiasco: Two more arrests take tally to 7, all get bail

By evening, the duo, along with five women who were arrested earlier, were granted unconditional bail by the Kadakkal Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

Published: 22nd July 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Chadayamangalam police on Thursday arrested two persons, including the NEET observer of the exam centre in Kollam where girls were allegedly asked to remove their innerwear before appearing for the test on July 17.

By evening, the duo, along with five women who were arrested earlier, were granted unconditional bail by the Kadakkal Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. Observer Shamnath and Priji Kurian Isaac, the head of the computer application department of Mar Thoma College of Science and Technology, Ayur, which was the centre for the medical entrance examination, were arrested on Thursday.

Five women – two cleaning staff of the college and three employees of Star Training Academy, the private agency that conducted the exam – were arrested a day after the incident sparked a row. Advocate Pradeep, who appeared for the accused, argued that the arrests were made based on media reports rather than on evidence. 

“The police did not conduct a proper investigation in the matter. It was mostly media pressure that prompted the police to make arrests,” he said. However, the police termed the bail a normal affair. “Further steps will be taken based on the instructions of higher authorities. The accused getting bail will not affect the investigation,” said a police official.

