Plaint by ex-Congress man: Sonia Gandhi ordered to appear before Kollam Munsif Court

The court also issued summons to Congress state president K Sudhakaran and district Congress president Rajendraprasad to appear before the court on the same day.

Published: 22nd July 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Munsif Court in Kollam has issued a summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to appear in person before the court on August 3, in connection with a petition filed by a former Congress leader. The court also issued summons to Congress state president K Sudhakaran and district Congress president Rajendraprasad to appear before the court on the same day.

The court issued the summons based on a petition filed by Pridhwyraj P, former general secretary of the Kundara block Congress committee. He was suspended by the district Congress committee president after senior leader Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, raised an allegation against him in 2019.

Pridhwyraj approached the court to revoke his suspension, alleging that the party took the disciplinary action illegally.In his petition, he pointed out that he came to know about his suspension through newspaper reports only. He was not served any formal notice on his suspension.

Also he was not given an opportunity to explain his version before the party. Therefore the decision to suspend him from the party was illegal as per the constitution of the Indian National Congress, Pridhwyraj submitted before the court. He filed the petition naming Congress national president Sonia, state president K Sudhakaran and district president Rajendraprasad as respondents. It’s in this backdrop that the Munsif Court issued summons to Sonia and others.

