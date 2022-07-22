Plus-One submission date: Kerala HC gives one more day, state opposes move

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered an extension of the last date for submitting applications for Plus-One course in the state schools by a day. The government opposed it saying such a move would adversely affect the interest of students who passed the SSLC examination.

The court ordered to continue its earlier interim directive to keep open the last date for filing applications till July 22 and observed it could not ignore the fact that the entire academic schedule was disrupted due to Covid. Furthermore, the CBSE is a national board and the delay of a day or two cannot be a reason to deprive the students of the state who have been pursuing their education in the CBSE stream till class 10 migrates and wishes to the state board.

Counsel for the CBSE submitted that he had no positive instructions regarding the date on which the CBSE intended to publish Class 10 results. The delay had occurred due to the pandemic, and the CBSE could not be blamed as such.The court passed the order on a petition filed by Ameen Salim and another CBSE class 10 student from Malappuram seeking a directive to extend the time to enable them to file applications for the state plus-one course.

The government in a statement further submitted that more than a month had passed since the declaration of the SSLC exam results. More than 4 lakh students are waiting to secure admission to Plus-One course and any further delay will derail the entire admission process. Unlike the CBSE, the state is holding Plus-One examination and a further delay will have larger ramifications. The government was prepared to give options to CBSE students to apply in the supplementary allotment process, it said.

