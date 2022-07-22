Home States Kerala

President-elect Droupadi Murmu wins one vote from Kerala; fronts surprised

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu polled a vote from Kerala in the president election, leaving both the LDF and the UDF surprised.

Published: 22nd July 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Droupadi Murmu PTI

Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu polled a vote from Kerala in the president election, leaving both the LDF and the UDF surprised. The ruling front and the Opposition had supported her rival candidate Yaswant Sinha and were confident of ensuring all 140 votes for him. However, Murmu who created divide in vote banks in most of the states won one vote from Kerala as well and secured a vote value of 152.

Legislative Secretary in-charge Kavitha Unnithan, who was also the returning officer, told TNIE that since it was a secret ballot, it is not possible to check who had cross-voted from the state assembly.

“The serial number in the ballot paper was covered with a black strip. The counterfoil can be verified by the Election Commission of India,” she said.

Leaders of both the LDF and the UDF claimed there was no cross-voting from their camp. Senior CPI leader and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam said it would not be any LDF MLA who voted for Murmu. He expressed the doubt that the vote might have leaked from the UDF camp. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan told TNIE that the cross-voting has not happened from the UDF camp.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the President-elect. In a message, he said she should be able to steer the country by strengthening the mutual friendship of the people and by upholding the democratic values entrusted in the Constitution.

TAGS
Droupadi Murmu Kerala
