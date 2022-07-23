Home States Kerala

CPM won’t favour media ban of any sort: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Kodiyeri also termed reports of some CPM leaders being behind the AKG Centre attack as fictitious.

Published: 23rd July 2022 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 02:43 AM

Senior Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM will not support ban of any sort on the media, said party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. He was responding to questions on gold smuggling case accused Swapna’s allegation  that former minister KT Jaleel tried to ban ‘Madhyaman’ daily in the Gulf. Responding to queries, Kodiyeri said when ministers and MLAs write letters to other authorities, it need not be with the party’s knowledge.

“The CPM does not subscribe to any sort of move to ban the media per se,” he reiterated. Kodiyeri, however, refused to respond on whether the party would eventually disown K T Jaleel’s action of penning a letter.

Kodiyeri also termed reports of some CPM leaders being behind the AKG Centre attack as fictitious. Though repeated queries were made on lapses on the part of the state police of late, the CPM leader evaded a direct reply.

‘Travel ban on EP unfortunate’
The CPM state secretary termed the Indigo travel ban on LDF convener E P Jayarajan as unfortunate. Referring to the subsequent development where a court directed that a case be registered against E P Jayarajan, Kodiyeri said the authorities concerned should rethink the travel ban on Jayarajan.
“It’s the responsibility of the chief minister’s personal security staff to ensure his safety. Ironically, a case has now been registered against them too. Such wrongs ought to be corrected. Now it appears as if the security personnel preventing an attack on the chief minister amounts to violence,” said Kodiyeri.

Protest across state
In protest against the Centre imposing GST on essential commodities and food items like rice, the CPM will organise major protest programmes across the state.There was no proper discussion held before coming up with such an arbitrary decision, said Kodiyeri.The CPM will hold regional-level dharnas against the Centre imposing taxes leading to major price hike of essential commodities. Around 500 people will attend each dharna to be held on August 10 at 5 pm at regional centres.

Even after the states had said that additional tax can be imposed on luxury items, the Union government chose to impose taxes on essential items like rice and pulses. The price hike will have an adverse impact on the common man. “Already the people are under tremendous hardships, following the increased price on petrol and LPG. Now the Centre is imposing additional burden on them,” said Kodiyeri.

