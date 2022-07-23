LSG bypoll: LDF, UDF bag 9 seats apiece; BJP and Independent get 1 each

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF and UDF won nine seats each in the byelection to 20 local body wards held on Thursday. While the NDA bagged one seat, another seat was won by an Independent. Besides retaining its sitting seats, UDF was able to wrest two additional seats.

UDF defeated the BJP in Pattaje ward of Badiadka grama panchayat in Kasaragod and also wrested the Achankanam ward in Vandanmedu grama panchayat in Idukki from a Left-backed Independent. Other seats were retained by the respective fronts.

In Aadakam ward in Kallar grama panchayat in Kasaragod, an Independent wrested the seat from a Left-backed Independent. The byelection was held in one district panchayat division, two block panchayat divisions, four municipal council wards and 13 grama panchayat wards spread across 10 districts.

