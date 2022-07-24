CPI meet flays Pinarayi, party state leadership

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the party state leadership drew flak at the CPI district conference which began in the capital on Saturday. The chief minister travels with a cavalcade of vehicles and now finds himself isolated from the common man, felt party cadre. The party’s failure to take up serious issues for discussions within the Left, including SilverLine and other critical environmental issues, too came in for criticism. During the discussion on the political report on Saturday, some delegates criticised that the CM travels holding the public hostage. He has failed to be the Left’s face before the people, some delegates said. Party state secretary Kanam Rajendran too received his share of flak for failing to respond to CPM leader M M Mani’s verbal attack on party national leader Annie Raja. Some delegates pointed out that earlier also, when Annie Raja made a remark on the RSS presence in the state police force, Kanam had failed to support her. In Mani issue, even after the CPM admitted the lapse, Kanam failed to respond. “The CM has been travelling after keeping people hostage. What is the requirement for such security cover? Isn’t it unnecessary luxury? These questions were raised against the CM. Also, there was criticism against the CPM,” said a source. Some felt that the agriculture department and Minister P Prasad have failed to effectively intervene to arrest the price hike. The Horticorp outlets have failed to support the common man, they said. There was general criticism on the functioning of party ministers.