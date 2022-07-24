Home States Kerala

CPI meet flays Pinarayi, party state leadership

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the party state leadership drew flak at the CPI district conference which began in the capital on Saturday.

Published: 24th July 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the party state leadership drew flak at the CPI district conference which began in the capital on Saturday. The chief minister travels with a cavalcade of vehicles and now finds himself isolated from the common man, felt party cadre. The party’s failure to take up serious issues for discussions within the Left, including SilverLine and other critical environmental issues, too came in for criticism.

During the discussion on the political report on Saturday, some delegates criticised that the CM travels holding the public hostage. He has failed to be the Left’s face before the people, some delegates said.  Party state secretary Kanam Rajendran too received his share of flak for failing to respond to CPM leader M M Mani’s verbal attack on party national leader Annie Raja. Some delegates pointed out that earlier also, when Annie Raja made a remark on the RSS presence in the state police force, Kanam had failed to support her. In Mani issue, even after the CPM admitted the lapse, Kanam failed to respond.

“The CM has been travelling after keeping people hostage. What is the requirement for such security cover? Isn’t it unnecessary luxury? These questions were raised against the CM. Also, there was criticism against the CPM,” said a source. Some felt that the agriculture department and Minister P Prasad have failed to effectively intervene to arrest the price hike. The Horticorp outlets have failed to support the common man, they said. There was general criticism on the functioning of party ministers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan CPI
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp