Govt won’t protect tainted cops: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday warned the police against actions that put the government on the defensive. Referring to a section of police officers ‘who tarnish the entire police department through their actions’, the chief minister said, “The state government will never protect officers who are involved in activities that are against an effective policing system.”

Inaugurating the 36th state conference of Kerala Police Association at Thonakkal near Attingal, Pinarayi said police stations should not become power centres. The chief minister also lauded the functioning of the state police.

“Our police have worked together with the people during the pandemic and floods. The force has proven that it works for the people. Our police force also has the best investigators in the country,” Vijayan said.

POLICE ASSN’S PETITION

T’Puram: The Kerala Police Association has urged the government to not deploy personnel on the basis of their religion to manage law and order situation during religious festivals and around places of worship. A resolution in this regard was approved by the state conference of KPA on Saturday. Recently, the decision to deploy policemen from the Hindu community to manage crowds and vehicles for a temple festival in Kochi triggered a controversy. The resolution asked the government and police higher-ups to exercise caution to avoid such incidents. The police association has also raised questions regarding the upkeep of religious worship places attached to police camps.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday warned the police against actions that put the government on the defensive. Referring to a section of police officers ‘who tarnish the entire police department through their actions’, the chief minister said, “The state government will never protect officers who are involved in activities that are against an effective policing system.” Inaugurating the 36th state conference of Kerala Police Association at Thonakkal near Attingal, Pinarayi said police stations should not become power centres. The chief minister also lauded the functioning of the state police. “Our police have worked together with the people during the pandemic and floods. The force has proven that it works for the people. Our police force also has the best investigators in the country,” Vijayan said. POLICE ASSN’S PETITION T’Puram: The Kerala Police Association has urged the government to not deploy personnel on the basis of their religion to manage law and order situation during religious festivals and around places of worship. A resolution in this regard was approved by the state conference of KPA on Saturday. Recently, the decision to deploy policemen from the Hindu community to manage crowds and vehicles for a temple festival in Kochi triggered a controversy. The resolution asked the government and police higher-ups to exercise caution to avoid such incidents. The police association has also raised questions regarding the upkeep of religious worship places attached to police camps.