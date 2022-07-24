Home States Kerala

IAS officer Sriram new Alappuzha collector, wife Renu in Ernakulam

Current Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Dr Navjot Khosa will be the joint secretary in the health department.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major rejig of IAS officers, the state government has appointed the bureaucrat couple Sriram Venkitaraman and Renu Raj as collectors in neighbouring districts.While health and family welfare department joint secretary Sriram Venkitaraman has been appointed the Alappuzha district collector, Renu Raj has been transferred from Alappuzha to Ernakulam as district collector. Geromic George, joint commissioner of land revenue, will be the new Thiruvananthapuram collector.

M G Rajamanickam has been appointed the Rural Development Commissioner. The officer will hold the full additional charge of the post of Principal Director, Local Self Government Department. The incumbent Ernakulam collector Jafar Malik will be the new Public Relations Director. He will also hold the additional responsibility of the geology department.

Arun K Vijayan, director of Urban Affairs, will hold the full additional charge of the post of chief executive officer, Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited, in addition to the existing charge. Thiruvananthapuram Sub-Collector M S Madhavikutty will hold the full additional charge of the post of District Development Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram.

