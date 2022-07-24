Home States Kerala

Kannur: Student hit by train dies in front of mother

A Plus-One student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kakkad in Kannur died in front of her mother after a train hit her at Chirackal railway gate on Saturday.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A Plus-One student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kakkad in Kannur died in front of her mother after a train hit her at Chirackal railway gate on Saturday. According to the police, the deceased is Nanditha T Kishore, 16, the only daughter of Dr Lissy of Government Medical College, Pariyaram, and late Kishore of Alavil Nichuvayal.

The incident took place around 7.30am when Nanditha was trying to cross the railway track to board the school bus parked on the other side of the closed railway gate. After getting off her car, Nanditha tried to cross the track in a hurry as the speeding Parasuram Express, going to Nagercoil from Mangaluru, was approaching.

According to witnesses, the girl’s bag got hooked in some part of the train and she got dragged along the track. Nanditha then fell on the side of the track, hitting her head on the stones. People gathered around the spot rushed her to a private hospital in Kannur from where she was shifted to another private hospital in Chala. However, she could not be saved. On Saturday, Parasuram Express was late by half an hour.

