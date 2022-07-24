Home States Kerala

Kerala HC cites Karna’s dilemma to highlight rights of unwed mothers’ children

The court issued the order while directing the Registrar of Births and Deaths, Pathanamthitta, to remove the name of the father from the birth register of a boy, who is the son of an unwed mother.

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: The life of Karna, a central character  in ‘Mahabharata’, portrays the inner conflicts of a man who fights constant humiliation and insult. Citing the tribulations of Karna, Justice P V Kunjikrishnan of the Kerala High Court pointed out the need to protect the fundamental rights of children born to unwed mothers.

“The child of an unwed mother is also a citizen of our country and nobody can infringe his/her fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution,” he said, citing a couplet from the famous Kathakali verse ‘Karna Sapadham’ penned by Mali Madhavan Nair.

“We want a society with no such characters like Karna who curses his life because of the insult he faced for not knowing the whereabouts of his parents. We want the brave Karna, who is the real hero and fighter. Our Constitution and the constitutional courts will protect all of them, and in the new age, Karnas can live like any other citizen with dignity and pride,” the court stated.

The court issued the order while directing the Registrar of Births and Deaths, Pathanamthitta, to remove the name of the father from the birth register of a boy, who is the son of an unwed mother. The court said she is an unfortunate mother who conceived the child while she was a minor under a mysterious circumstance by an unidentified person. The father’s name happened to be recorded differently in three different documents. The petitioner had also sought a certificate showing the mother’s name only as a ‘single parent’.

“The mental agony faced by a person who does not know his parents is portrayed by the character Karna in ‘Mahabharata’. Karna did not know who his parents were till his mother Kunthi Devi revealed the truth. The mental agony and insult faced by Karna were portrayed by Vedavyasa beautifully. In tune with the story, Mali Madhavan Nair wrote ‘Karna Sapadham’, an ornate poetic lyric in ‘Kathakali,” the court stated.

In its order, the court included the English translation of the Malayalam lyrics about the dilemma of Karna which says “..Oh my God! Who are my parents? Will I be able to see them, or is it my fate to die before meeting them...?”

“We need to live in a country where there will be no example to cite the word ‘bastard’, and let that word continue in the dictionary pages without getting an opportunity to give examples to the young student generation of English,” said the court.

“The children of unwed mothers and rape victims can also live in this country with the fundamental rights of privacy, liberty and dignity. None can intrude into their personal life and if it happens, the constitutional court of this country will protect their fundamental rights,” the court stated.

