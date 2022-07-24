Home States Kerala

Kerala man claims police beat him up for opposing them urinating outside his house

While refusing to give details of the FIR or the sections under which the accused were booked, the officer said they were released on station bail after their arrest was recorded.

Published: 24th July 2022 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Police

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man was allegedly beaten up by some police personnel for objecting to them urinating outside the walls of his house near Kilimanoor here.

While the victim has alleged that police took no action on his complaint, delayed various procedures, like recording his statement, and repeatedly tried to settle the matter, an officer of Kilimanoor police station said an FIR was lodged on Saturday afternoon itself when the incident happened and the accused were also arrested.

While refusing to give details of the FIR or the sections under which the accused were booked, the officer said they were released on station bail after their arrest was recorded.

According to the victim-complainant, the accused are posted at Changanassery police station in Kottayam district of Kerala and were on their way to a police association meeting when the incident occurred.

The complainant told a TV channel that when he objected to the accused urinating outside the boundary wall of his home, they hit him on both sides of the head and also injured his hands.

Thereafter, they left the scene in the vehicle which he chased down and removed its key, the complainant said. Subsequently, the accused again beat him up to get the key back, he claimed.

When he filed a complaint at Kilimanoor police station, they delayed the procedures as police personnel were involved, the complainant alleged and said he will be taking it forward in view of the injuries suffered by him and also on account of the harm caused to his reputation. The man said he has been repeatedly getting calls to settle the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kilimanoor
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp