Eyeing 2024, Congress in Kerala focuses on luring LDF allies, minorities

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Facing the uphill task of holding on to one of its last strongholds in the country, the Congress has unveiled an action plan to revamp the party in Kerala ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The focus is on winning back minority votes and expanding the UDF.

The ‘Kozhikode Declaration’, made by state Congress president K Sudhakaran at the valedictory session of the two-day Nava Sankalp Chintan Shivir on Sunday, sounds ambitious with hints at luring even CPI, the second major partner in the ruling dispensation, to the UDF. This is besides wooing Congress’ former allies Kerala Congress (Mani) and Loktantrik Janata Dal.

It observes that the LDF is following “the same fascist agenda” that Narendra Modi is implementing at the Centre. With this, many “Left constituents are dissatisfied” and could no more stay in the LDF, it says, adding that Congress will welcome them to UDF.

The document also stresses on winning back minorities who had always remained a loyal votebank but deserted the Congress and UDF in the 2021 assembly elections. Though the minorities voted en masse for the Congress candidate in the Thrikkakara byelection, the trend has to be consolidated, the party feels.

High time Cong stopped brandishing soft Hindutva stand: Muraleedharan

The Kozhikode Declaration is envisaged as a comprehensive plan aimed at an organisational and political revamp of the party, but it largely focuses on the coming Lok Sabha polls. Kerala is one of the key states in the Congress’ plan to emerge as an alternative to the BJP at the national level in the 2024 polls. Senior leader K Muraleedharan, MP, said BJP is the main political rival of the Congress.

“CPM is only secondary, they are our arch rival only in the state. It is high time the Congress stopped brandishing its soft Hindutva stand as the party’s policy has always been secular. Only then will we be able to regain the lost vote bank of the minority communities,” he told TNIE.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the focus should be on cementing ties with influential senior leaders who could bring in votes for the front. He recalled the strategy of the late K Karunakaran, who maintained close association with all senior leaders who brought in community votes. The Chintan Shivir saw discussion on how the CPM readily gave away the Ranni assembly seat, despite winning from there for 25 years, to KC (M) when it joined the LDF ahead of the last assembly elections, and ensured victory.

Had it been the Congress in place of the CPM, it would not have given up its claim on the seat, and if it was forced to succumb to pressure, the party workers would have ensured the defeat of the ally’s candidate, the meet felt. The two-day meet took certain decisions at the organisational level as well. The highlight is to make the party more women friendly.

Internal complaints committees for women will be constituted at the district and state levels. An action plan will be formulated for every month and a special execution committee will be constituted to implement it. Works on Sudhakaran’s pet project of launching a political school for party workers will be expedited.

The state party chief will take steps to complete the organisational revamp within a month. Rahul Gandhi’s Kanyakumari to Kashmir ‘Bharat Jodo Padayatra’ is slated to enter Kerala on October 2. All steps should be taken to make it a grand success, the meet decided.

