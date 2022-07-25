Home States Kerala

Kerala registers higher success rate than national average in ISC exam

Of the 2,764 students who appeared for the exam in the state from 69 affiliated schools, all but one student became eligible for higher studies.

Published: 25th July 2022 05:32 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students from the state registered a success rate of 99.96% in the Indian School Certificate (Class XII) exam conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations. The all-India pass percentage was 99.38%. 

Of the 2,764 students who appeared for the exam in the state from 69 affiliated schools, all but one student became eligible for higher studies. This included 1,263 boys and 1,500 girls. A total of 1,271 candidates from the OBC category, 51 Scheduled Caste and three Scheduled Tribe candidates passed the exam with a success rate of 100% in each category. 

Seven students from the state found a place in the all-India rank list. While two students from the state bagged the all-India second merit position (99.50%), five others figured in the all-India third merit position (99.25%).

Shivani S Prabhu and Adhish Joseph Shinu, students of Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram, clinched the all-India second spot by scoring 398/400 (English and best three subjects). Anagha M, also from the same school, was placed in the all-India third merit position with a score of 397/400. 

The other students who bagged the all-India third merit position were: Gautham Krishna K, Loyola School, Thiruvananthapuram, Diya Merin Edgar, Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Thiruvananthapuram and Devika P S and Aadharsh Ramachandran, Christ Vidyanikethan, Irinjalakuda. Another nine students from the state scored 99% marks (396/400).

Owing to the pandemic last year, the ISC exam was conducted in two semesters. For arriving at the final marks in each subject, the first semester marks of each subject were halved and added to the second-semester marks and practical/project marks. Candidates can access the results by visiting the council’s website www.cisce.org

