Congress' fishing expedition sparks debate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If the Congress move declared at the Navasankalp Chintan Shivir to bring back allies that crossed over to the LDF has triggered a debate surrounding the Kerala Congress factions, its decision to expand the UDF by attracting disgruntled elements in the ruling front has invited attention to Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD). The Congress’ reported strategy has also helped in irritating the CPI so much so that its state secretary Kanam Rajendran said no licence is required to wish anything.

During the debates at Kozhikode Chintan Shivir, former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and UDF convener M M Hassan maintained that expansion plans of UDF should be discussed first in the high-power political affairs committee and then in the UDF high-power committee.

Hassan told TNIE that the UDF’s democratic foundation has to be enhanced at a time when the front is in the Opposition. “Now, it is too early to bring back our former allies to the UDF. We have time as of now and towards the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, our strength has to be enhanced. Now, the LDF government has become notorious for its maladministration. We are confident that eventually, we will see a conducive atmosphere for poaching their allies,” he said.

Chennithala also expressed his displeasure with the way the names of the allies have been dragged into the whole debate.Reportedly, with no member in the state cabinet, LJD is unhappy in LDF. Congress leaders are also watching out for the internal issues in CPI keenly, sources said. Though they don’t expect CPI to cross over to UDF anytime soon, the changes in the organisation following the ongoing party conferences will be monitored by the party leadership. “We are keenly watching the internal conflict in the CPI against its state secretary Kanam Rajendran. The faction led by C Divakaran and K E Ismail is active in conferences. Their trump card is that Kanam has not been protecting the CPI’s character,” said a senior Congress leader.

