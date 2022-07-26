Dubai Free Zone roadshow on Aug 2

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an attempt to woo Indian businessmen, the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) under the Government of Dubai Authority for commodities trade and enterprise will organise ‘Made for Trade Live’, an international roadshow at Hotel Taj Gateway in Kochi on August 2. The programme is being organised in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The event aims to showcase the commercial appeal of Dubai and highlight the growth opportunities available for Indian businesses. Senior officials from DMCC and the Embassy of the UAE in India will address the selected participants. Heads of prominent Indian companies in the UAE will share their experience. One-to-one meetings have been arranged with selected Kerala-based organisations and senior DMCC officials from 5pm which will be followed by an official meeting. Interested can register at https://bit.ly/3aS0UwT. For assistance, contact 9020545569 or email to sareena.johnson@ficci.com