Kerala HC seeks govt’s view on KSRTC management

The public money is being mismanaged by the management.

Published: 26th July 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the view of the state government on a petition seeking a directive to the government to take over the management of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation with immediate effect.

The petition filed by several employees pointed out the corporation had reached a stage where it was not able to pay its employees’ salaries because of the mismanagement. They submitted that KSRTC has repeatedly failed to remit the amount deducted from the salary of the staff to respective accounts such as insurance premiums including SLI and NPS. Several employees are facing revenue recovery proceedings from various financial institutions due to illegal diversification of funds.

The public money is being mismanaged by the management. The non-publication of the audit report for the last seven years was illegal and against the public interest, it said.

