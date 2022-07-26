Home States Kerala

‘Madhyamam’ editor meets Pinarayi, seeks action against KT Jaleel

A delegation led by ‘Madhyamam’ chief editor O Abdurahman met the chief minister in person and conveyed their strong protest against Jaleel’s act.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the recent revelation that former minister KT Jaleel had written a letter to UAE authorities seeking action against ‘Madhyamam’, the management of the daily has approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking action against the Left legislator. Jaleel’s act was against both media freedom and democratic system in the country, pointed out the daily.

A delegation led by ‘Madhyamam’ chief editor O Abdurahman met the chief minister in person and conveyed their strong protest against Jaleel’s act. The CM said he was not aware of Jaleel writing to UAE officials and promised to take up the matter with him, the ‘Madhyamam’ team informed the media.
In a letter to the CM, the ‘Madhyamam’ chief editor said the daily published news reports, keeping in mind its social commitment. When non-resident Keralites faced difficulties in returning to the state following the Covid outbreak, the daily carried reports on the same.

“Criticism and differences of opinion regarding the news report can be understood. But in view of a report, a cabinet minister writing to the authorities of another country seeking action against the newspaper is unheard of. Writing to another government without clearance from the Union ministry of external affairs amounts to protocol violation and is anti-constitutional,” the letter said.

