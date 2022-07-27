Custodial death: 59 transferred from Vadakara police station, four suspended

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The home department on Tuesday transferred 59 officers of the Vadakara police station, including the Inspector of Police, and suspended another over the death of a 42-year-old at the station.



Only one officer of the 70-strong station has been retained. While three were suspended on Friday based on a preliminary probe into the death of Thazhe Koloth native Sajeevan Kalleri, six had received transfer orders even before the July 21 incident. All the transferred officers will be posted in stations within the Kozhikode rural police limits.

Family members of Sajeevan had alleged that he was badly beaten up by the officers, who also paid no heed to him after he fainted and lay on the floor for over 20 minutes. Though Sajeevan told them that he was experiencing chest pain, the officers ignored him, alleged the family members. Those in custody with Sajeevan had claimed that the SI repeatedly slapped him, even though he admitted to being drunk.

Following this, Crime Branch Dy SP Haridas launched a probe even as Sajeevan’s family and residents launched protests.

On Friday, Kannur range DIG Rahul R Nair suspended an SI, assistant SI and a civil police officer.

As per the report of the Kozhikode Rural SP, all the police officers who are facing action in the incident failed to correctly assess the health condition of Sajeevan. They also did not verify or get a medical report of Sajeevan and his friends who were also inebriated. The State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the district police chief in connection with the death.

