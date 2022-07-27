Home States Kerala

Cyberdome programme to help save children from online sexual abuse

The BBA will help in building infrastructure for counselling and providing legal aid for the victims in areas where online child abuse cases were detected.

Published: 27th July 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cyberdome has joined hands with Meta and noted child rights movement Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) to launch ‘Koottu’, an online awareness campaign, meant to sensitise students on the dangers in the cyber space and the ways to keep themselves safe.

The campaign will cover students of age 13 to 17 by organising digital literacy workshops. Special attention will be given to schools in the areas from where  the most number of cases were filed during Operation P-Hunt. P-Hunt was launched by the Cyberdome to crack down on groups and individuals involved in content creation and circulation of child sexual abuse materials through social media platforms and encrypted websites. The BBA will help in building infrastructure for counselling and providing legal aid for the victims in areas where online child abuse cases were detected.

The project will be implemented in two phases and the primary emphasis will be on building a concrete cyber awareness platform using modern IT techniques. Inaugurating the project in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government is planning to take measures to make Kerala a fully digital literate state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual abuse children Cyberdome Kerala
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp