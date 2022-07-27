Cyberdome programme to help save children from online sexual abuse

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cyberdome has joined hands with Meta and noted child rights movement Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) to launch ‘Koottu’, an online awareness campaign, meant to sensitise students on the dangers in the cyber space and the ways to keep themselves safe.

The campaign will cover students of age 13 to 17 by organising digital literacy workshops. Special attention will be given to schools in the areas from where the most number of cases were filed during Operation P-Hunt. P-Hunt was launched by the Cyberdome to crack down on groups and individuals involved in content creation and circulation of child sexual abuse materials through social media platforms and encrypted websites. The BBA will help in building infrastructure for counselling and providing legal aid for the victims in areas where online child abuse cases were detected.

The project will be implemented in two phases and the primary emphasis will be on building a concrete cyber awareness platform using modern IT techniques. Inaugurating the project in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government is planning to take measures to make Kerala a fully digital literate state.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cyberdome has joined hands with Meta and noted child rights movement Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) to launch ‘Koottu’, an online awareness campaign, meant to sensitise students on the dangers in the cyber space and the ways to keep themselves safe. The campaign will cover students of age 13 to 17 by organising digital literacy workshops. Special attention will be given to schools in the areas from where the most number of cases were filed during Operation P-Hunt. P-Hunt was launched by the Cyberdome to crack down on groups and individuals involved in content creation and circulation of child sexual abuse materials through social media platforms and encrypted websites. The BBA will help in building infrastructure for counselling and providing legal aid for the victims in areas where online child abuse cases were detected. The project will be implemented in two phases and the primary emphasis will be on building a concrete cyber awareness platform using modern IT techniques. Inaugurating the project in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government is planning to take measures to make Kerala a fully digital literate state.