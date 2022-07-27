Final report on probe against Swapna Suresh will be filed in a month: Prosecution

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government on Tuesday informed the High Court that the crime branch had a wealth of materials to implicate Swapna Suresh in the conspiracy case. The probe had progressed substantially and a final report would be filed in a month. The prosecution made the submission when the petition filed by Swapna seeking to quash the cases registered against her came up for hearing. The court, meanwhile, reserved its order on the petition.

The director-general of prosecution (DGP) said Swapna’s statement recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC could only be considered a confessional statement and no probe could be conducted by the enforcement directorate. It was a statement in a case registered by the ED, which had its own axe to grind. He said there was a well-planned conspiracy behind the public statement made by Swapna immediately after giving a statement before the magistrate.

The entire state had witnessed politically motivated rioting following the statement. The violence was the outcome of the orchestrated and well thought-out plan. The statement made by the petitioner was nothing but malicious, culpable and irresponsible, he stated.Swapna’s counsel submitted that the CB’s attempt was to pressure her to withdraw the statement given before the magistrate court as otherwise, a probe into her allegations would lead to the CMO.

