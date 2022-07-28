Home States Kerala

MLAs, ministers set for pay hike amid Kerala’s fiscal woes

Curiously, the official press release issued after the cabinet meeting had no mention of the decision, reportedly to avoid any public discussion over the hike.

Published: 28th July 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state is facing an acute financial crisis, the cabinet has reportedly decided to appoint a one-man commission to study and submit a report on the proposal to hike the salary and pension of MLAs and ministers. 

According to sources, Justice (Rtd) C N Ramachandran will be appointed as the one-man commission that will study the proposal and submit a report within six months.

A bill will be presented in the assembly to effect the hike. The government’s proposal is unlikely to evoke any protests from the Opposition as legislators of all parties will benefit from the hike.

Curiously, the official press release issued after the cabinet meeting had no mention of the decision, reportedly to avoid any public discussion over the hike.  

The salary and pension of MLAs and ministers were previously increased in 2018 and the hike had caused an additional financial burden of Rs 5.25 crore per year to the state exchequer.

The hike was effected following the recommendations of the Justice (Retd) J M James Commission. 

The James Commission had reportedly proposed a salary of 1.37 lakh for ministers and 92,000 for legislators. However, taking into account the state’s poor fiscal situation, the then government decided to increase it to Rs 90,000 (from Rs 55,012) for ministers and to Rs 77,000 (from Rs 39,500) for MLAs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pay hike Kerala
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp