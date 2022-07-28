MLAs, ministers set for pay hike amid Kerala’s fiscal woes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state is facing an acute financial crisis, the cabinet has reportedly decided to appoint a one-man commission to study and submit a report on the proposal to hike the salary and pension of MLAs and ministers.

According to sources, Justice (Rtd) C N Ramachandran will be appointed as the one-man commission that will study the proposal and submit a report within six months.

A bill will be presented in the assembly to effect the hike. The government’s proposal is unlikely to evoke any protests from the Opposition as legislators of all parties will benefit from the hike.

Curiously, the official press release issued after the cabinet meeting had no mention of the decision, reportedly to avoid any public discussion over the hike.

The salary and pension of MLAs and ministers were previously increased in 2018 and the hike had caused an additional financial burden of Rs 5.25 crore per year to the state exchequer.

The hike was effected following the recommendations of the Justice (Retd) J M James Commission.

The James Commission had reportedly proposed a salary of 1.37 lakh for ministers and 92,000 for legislators. However, taking into account the state’s poor fiscal situation, the then government decided to increase it to Rs 90,000 (from Rs 55,012) for ministers and to Rs 77,000 (from Rs 39,500) for MLAs.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state is facing an acute financial crisis, the cabinet has reportedly decided to appoint a one-man commission to study and submit a report on the proposal to hike the salary and pension of MLAs and ministers. According to sources, Justice (Rtd) C N Ramachandran will be appointed as the one-man commission that will study the proposal and submit a report within six months. A bill will be presented in the assembly to effect the hike. The government’s proposal is unlikely to evoke any protests from the Opposition as legislators of all parties will benefit from the hike. Curiously, the official press release issued after the cabinet meeting had no mention of the decision, reportedly to avoid any public discussion over the hike. The salary and pension of MLAs and ministers were previously increased in 2018 and the hike had caused an additional financial burden of Rs 5.25 crore per year to the state exchequer. The hike was effected following the recommendations of the Justice (Retd) J M James Commission. The James Commission had reportedly proposed a salary of 1.37 lakh for ministers and 92,000 for legislators. However, taking into account the state’s poor fiscal situation, the then government decided to increase it to Rs 90,000 (from Rs 55,012) for ministers and to Rs 77,000 (from Rs 39,500) for MLAs.