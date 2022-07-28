V Sivankutty, five others must appear in person over Assembly ruckus case: Court

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has ordered General Education Minister V Sivankutty and five Left leaders to appear in person on September 14 in connection with the trial in the assembly ruckus case.

Sivankutty, former minister K T Jaleel, LDF Convenor E P Jayarajan and three other former legislators were summoned by the court to read out the chargesheet against them. The sensational case was registered in 2015 in connection with the alleged vandalism of the electronic equipment in Kerala assembly by the accused, who were then opposition MLAs, to prevent then finance minister K M Mani from delivering his budget speech.

