Home States Kerala

V Sivankutty, five others must appear in person over Assembly ruckus case: Court

Sivankutty, former minister K T Jaleel, LDF Convenor E P Jayarajan and three other former legislators were summoned by the court to read out the chargesheet against them.

Published: 28th July 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has ordered General Education Minister V Sivankutty and five Left leaders to appear in person on September 14 in connection with the trial in the assembly ruckus case.

Sivankutty, former minister K T Jaleel, LDF Convenor E P Jayarajan and three other former legislators were summoned by the court to read out the chargesheet against them. The sensational case was registered in 2015 in connection with the alleged vandalism of the electronic equipment in Kerala assembly by the accused, who were then opposition MLAs, to prevent then finance minister K M Mani from delivering his budget speech.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Sivankutty
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp