Woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Kerala's Attappadi

Maleeswari's husband noticed the elephant gone berserk near the house and warned his wife to rush inside the house, but in a split second everything happened.

Published: 28th July 2022 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

S Maleeswari

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in front of her husband at their house at Attappadi in Kerala's Palakkad district on Thursday.

The incident happened in the morning at around 2.30 in Plamaram in Kavundikkal, Attapadi. The deceased has been identified as Maleeswari, 45, wife of Sivakumar. Sivakumar and Maleeswari had come out of their house after hearing the noise of the trees being felled and their cattle cries.

On coming out, Sivakumar noticed a lone wild elephant pulling down the branches of trees near the house. He asked his wife to go inside. But the wild elephant charged at her and trampled her to death.

Sivaraman ran to the house of his brother located nearby and took shelter. Though the wild elephant chased Sivaraman for some distance, it later came back and stood near the body of Maleeswari.

Later, the locals and relatives chased the elephant away and took the body of Maleeswari to the hospital. 

