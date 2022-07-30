63 lakh-sq-ft addl IT space, 67,000 jobs in five years: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government is planning to create an additional 63 lakh-sq-ft of IT space in the state over the next five years, which would generate 67,000 jobs, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Kochi on Friday. He was inaugurating three new IT spaces under Infopark in Kochi and Thrissur.

“In 2016, the state had just 46 lakh sq ft of IT space providing 45,869 job opportunities. Due to the development activities being undertaken to boost tech industries, the state’s IT sector has seen huge growth,” he said. He also said the government has earmarked `50 crore for starting IT-based job centres in the state.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve said Kerala was now a guide to other states in the IT industry. “Kochi,which attracted big names such as IBM and TCS recently, is slowly becoming an attractive destination for IT companies. Considering this possibility, the government has prepared a plan to start two IT corridors from Kochi. They will be in Cherthala and Koratty,” he said.

Rajeeve said as the IT industry grows, those having higher educational qualifications will have the opportunity to work here. “Kerala has quickly become the place to do business. Fifty per cent of Tata Elexi’s workforce is here. World-class companies are expanding operations in the state. This is a very proud achievement for the state,” he said.

The government has also started acquiring land suited to set up more IT parks in the state. “The government’s plan is to construct 20 IT parks having anywhere between 50,000 sq ft and 2 lakh sq ft of space. There are plans to start such parks in Kollam and Kannur,” Rajeeve said.

More sops for I.T.

H50 crore earmarked for starting IT-based job centres across the state

Plan to start two IT corridors from Kochi. They will be in Cherthala and Koratty

Land being acquired to set up more IT parks. Plan is to construct 20 IT parks having anywhere between 50,000 sq ft and 2 lakh sq ft of space

INFOPARK ADDS 1.61L SQ FT

With the new spaces, Infopark now has an additional 1.61 lakh sq ft of IT space. The new spaces include 1,00,998 sq ft at the three-storey building of Cognizant India, 35,000 sq ft at Jyotirmayi block (both in Kochi) and 25,000 sq ft at Thrissur Infopark. The CM said 18 companies have set up offices in these spaces and will together provide around 2,000 jobs.

