Home States Kerala

Idukki police officer booked for graft in buying dog, food for K9 squad

K9 squad of Kerala Police is known for solving cases. Nearly after five years, police have unearthed corruption in the purchase of a dog and dog feed for K9 squad in Idukki police.

Published: 30th July 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purpose only. Express Illustrations

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: K9 squad of Kerala Police is known for solving cases. Nearly after five years, police have unearthed corruption in the purchase of a dog and dog feed for K9 squad in Idukki police. A probe found that a police officer allegedly colluded with a person in fabricating invoices for a dog and dog food bought for the squad.An inquiry is also on to ascertain whether the purchased dog was of the pure breed as the rate quoted in the invoices was  much lower than the then existing market rate.

Police registered a case on June 8 against the accused Chacko Francis, 53, assistant sub inspector of armed reserve camp in Idukki and his accomplice identified as Abdul Jaleel, 42, of Udumbannoor, Thodupuzha, who worked with a pets distribution firm.Police booked the ASI and the accomplice for committing forgery, cheating, fraud and criminal breach of trust.

“The forgery took place during the period between August 2016 and November 2016 when Chacko was in charge of the dog squad of Idukki district police. The case was registered after a preliminary probe found prima facie evidence against the accused,” said a senior police officer.

As per the probe, on October 6, 2016, the accused purchased a kennel from a person in Puthuppally, Kottayam, for an amount of Rs 10,000 and created a fake voucher for an amount of Rs 16,000 which was cleared by the then authorities concerned. A further probe found that the accused bought dog food during the months of September, October and November from the pet dealer in Thodupuzha and submitted fake bills for an amount of Rs 99,709.

Though the ASI, during an internal inquiry, had submitted that he was falsely implicated in the case due to some personal grudge of his colleagues, police decided to go ahead with the probe and register the case based on the evidence. The probe is looking at why the officer opted to purchase the dog feed from the specific dealer and whether the kennel he bought had a pedigree certificate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp