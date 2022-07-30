Home States Kerala

Kerala boy makes wine by watching YouTube video, friend hospitalised after drinking it

The condition of the boy, who drank the wine and one of his classmates, is stable and he was discharged from hospital later, police said.

Published: 30th July 2022 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

wine, alcohol, liquor

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 12-year old boy has landed in trouble by making grape wine on his own by watching a YouTube video and serving it to one of his friends who later developed uneasiness and vomitting after drinking it and had to be rushed to a hospital at nearby Chirayinkeezhu.

The condition of the boy, who drank the wine and one of his classmates, is stable and he was discharged from hospital later, police said.

The incident happened at a government school there on Friday and police registered a case on their own based on the information received, a senior police officer said.

"During the interrogation, the boy admitted that he had made the wine using grapes bought by his parents. He said that he did not use spirit or any other alcohol as an ingredient. After preparing the wine, he filled it in a bottle and buried it underground as shown in the YouTube video," the officer told PTI.

Police collected the samples of the wine from the bottle which he had brought to the school and sent it for chemical examination with the permission of a local court here, he said.

"It is to make it clear whether spirit or any other alcohol was mixed in the wine. If it is found that there is anything like that, we have to register a case under Juvenile Justice Act," the officer added.

The police also informed the boy's parents and the school authorities about the legal consequences of his deed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YouTube Wine
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp