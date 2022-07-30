Redeployment of Saji Cherian’s staff: Guv Khan expresses displeasure

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has expressed displeasure over some of the personal staff of former minister Saji Cherian being re-deployed under other ministers after he stepped down. “We all are governed by the law. Individuals are not important, the law is important,” the governor told reporters when asked about the matter.

The governor had earlier criticised the state government for the practice of appointing people close to the ruling dispensation as personal staff of ministers and providing them pension after a minimum of two years’ service. He reminded that even the apex court had flayed the state government on the matter.

“The government could have reformed the law. But If the government still wants to go ahead, it is for the people of Kerala to decide, not for me,” Khan added. The government had reappointed 11 personal staff members of Saji Cherian after he resigned on July 6. All except one were absorbed as personal staff of ministers P A Mohamed Riyas and V Abdurahiman who are in charge of the major portfolios held by Cherian. One person was appointed to the personal staff of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Meanwhile, the ruling CPM has termed the controversy over the redeployment of personal staff ‘unnecessary’ and ‘meaningless.’ CPM central committee member A K Balan said if a new minister is appointed in place of Cherian, the services of the presently redeployed staff will be used and such an arrangement will not cause any additional financial burden.

