Sevens to make ‘electrifying’ return, African players on roster

KP Vishnuprasad By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Denied the chance to cheer for their favourite local teams for three consecutive seasons, lovers of Sevens football tournaments have an exciting year ahead.After a three-year halt brought about by the Covid pandemic, Sevens tournaments are gearing up for a full-fledged comeback. The Sevens Football Association (SFA), which controls the games in Kerala, has begun discussions to conduct them from November 2022 to April 2023.

There’s more. Players from African nations, including Liberia, Ghana, Senegal and Nigeria, will also be playing for various teams.

“Around 60 Sevens tournaments – 40 in Malappuram and 20 in other districts – are organised every season usually. We could not hold full-fledged games for three seasons owing to the pandemic. Even in 2021-22 season, only five tournaments, one each in Perinthalmanna, Vengara, Areekode, Valanchery and Kalikavu, (all in Malappuram) could be held. We hope circumstances are favourable this season to host all 60 tournaments,” said SFA state general secretary Ashraf Bava.

Malabar clubs ready with quality players: Organisers

Malappuram district secretary Salahudheen Kuppanath said SFA will allow a maximum of three foreign players per team in the tournaments. This was two earlier. Players from African countries will be special crowd-pullers, he said. “Football enthusiasts of Kerala love to see African players in action due to the skill and intensity they bring to the games,” Salahudheen said.

The past three years had been tough for Sevens clubs and tournament organisers. After India suspended international flights, many foreign players who had signed with various Sevens clubs got stranded across the state.“Providing food and accommodation to these players during the pandemic was challenging for us. They too wanted to go home. The clubs later raised money, including through crowdfunding, to send them home,” said Bava who also owns the Super Studio football club.

The pandemic-induced hiatus also hit workers who build makeshift galleries as well as football commentators, said Malappuram Sports Council secretary Abdul Mahroof H P. Moreover, since Sevens tournaments raise funds for charities, the break also affected the flow of money to such organisations, said the SFA office-bearers.

Bava said this season, clubs in Malabar are ready with quality players on their roster. “We don’t want national-level players or those from the Indian Super League to enthrall the audience at Sevens stadiums. Clubs have already identified sharp players who can perform better than those high-rated athletes on Sevens grounds,” said Bava.

Though it promises an electrifying season, Sevens Football Association is worried about the clash of the season with the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be held in November and December this year as it is likely to affect viewership.

