Tampering case: Kerala HC seeks status report from magistrate court

The case relates to Raju’s alleged interventions as the counsel for an Australian national accused of narcotic smuggling.

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday called for a report from the Nedumangad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on the status of the trial into an evidence tampering case involving Transport Minister Antony Raju. Justice Ziyad Rahman A A issued the order on a petition filed by George Vattukulam, of Thrissur, seeking a directive to expedite the trial. The police had filed a chargesheet against Raju and Solaman Joseph, of Peroorkada, in 2006. The case has since been pending.

While the prosecution submitted that the petition was not maintainable as it had been filed by a third party, the court said that aspect could be considered after a detailed hearing. The judge proceeded to direct the high court registry to get a status report from the magistrate court.

The prosecution argued that the petitioner has no locus standi to move the high court, and if he had any complaint, he should have approached the magistrate court or the district court. Justice Ziyad Rahman said the petitioner had brought something before the court. 

“Could the court ignore the pleas of the petition when it had a bearing on the administration of justice? The trial got prolonged for many years. Could a right of the third party be denied when it came to expediting the trial,” the judge asked. The case relates to Raju’s alleged interventions as the counsel for an Australian national accused of narcotic smuggling.

