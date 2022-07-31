Home States Kerala

IAS officers transferred in Kerala

Dr S Chitra, who had been on leave, will rejoin on Monday as joint secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major rejig of IAS officers in the state, the LDF government has appointed Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Navjot Khosa as labour commissioner. Jafar Malik, the incumbent director of Information & Public Relations Department, will hold full additional charge of executive director, Kudumbashree. 

Dr S Chitra, who had been on leave, will rejoin on Monday as joint secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department. She will also hold full additional charge of director, Kerala Medical Services Corporation. Earlier, Navjot Khosa was appointed to this post and was expected to take office on Monday. N Devidas, housing commissioner, has been transferred and posted as director of mining and geology department. He will also hold additional charge of managing director, Kerala State Pottery Manufacturers Marketing and Welfare Development Corporation.

