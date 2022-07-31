Monsoon deficit falls to 26%, heavy rain forecast in Kerala for four days

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite receiving copious rain in July, Kerala’s rain deficit stood at 26 percent two months after the onset of Southwest monsoon on Saturday. The rainfall deficit which stood at 53 percent on June 30 reduced to 26 percent on July 30, which is in accordance with the recent trend in Kerala’s rainfall pattern. The southwest monsoon, which normally sets in on June 1, withdraws by September 30. While Kerala used to receive 69 percent of the southwest monsoon rainfall during the first half of the season, the trend changed after the 2018 floods. From 2018, monsoon has been deficient in June and July, which is followed by torrential rain in August. In 2021, the withdrawal of southwest monsoon was delayed and Kerala received torrential rain in September.

The state received only 951.7mm rainfall as against the normal 1,283.5mm till July 30. The rainfall deficit was 39% in Alappuzha, 38% in Kollam, 37% in Thiruvananthapuram, and 35% in Idukki and Pathanamthitta. The deficit was lowest in Kasaragod (11%) and Wayanad (14%). While the normal rainfall for June is 62.1cm, Kerala received only 29.19cm of rainfall during the first month.

However, major dams in the state have more than 60% storage. The KSEB hopes that the water level in the dams may reach full storage level by the withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon on September 30. The water level in Idukki reservoir stood at 2,371.78 feet on Saturday which was 66% of the storage capacity. The Southwest Monsoon which has been weak for the past one week is expected to strengthen across the state from Sunday. The IMD has issued an alert banning fishing activities along the Kerala coast from Sunday to August 3.

The IMD has issued an yellow alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts on Sunday. These districts are expected to receive isolated heavy rain. An orange alert has been sounded for Kottayam and Idukki districts on Monday while other districts will receive isolated heavy rain. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts may receive heavy to very heavy rain on Tuesday.

