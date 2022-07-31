Home States Kerala

Security breach during CM’s visit: Elamakkara SHO transferred

Five Youth Congress workers have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Published: 31st July 2022 06:42 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: State police chief Anil Kant has transferred the station house officer (SHO) of Elamakkara police station in Kochi for the security breach during the visit of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the city on Friday. A Youth Congress worker had jumped in front of the CM’s car holding a black flag and tried to smash the car’s side window glass. 

Sabu M A has been transferred to Vadanappally as per the order issued on Saturday. Vadanappally SHO S R Suneesh has been appointed Elamakkara SHO.However, the order has not cited any reasons including the security breach for the transfer. 

Officers said the transfer was a routine affair. Sabu was deployed for security duty in Kochi on Friday.
The Youth Congress worker protested when the CM was on his way to inaugurate a programme at the Government Press at Kakkanad. Five Youth Congress workers have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

