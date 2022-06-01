After two years, schools in Kerala to reopen on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a two year-gap forced by Covid, schools across the state will reopen on Wednesday for the new academic year, with classes to be held fully offline.Schools following state syllabus will welcome nearly 42.9 lakh students. Around four lakh class-one students and other newcomers will be welcomed through ‘Praveshanolsavam’ programme, which was a low-key affair in the past two years owing to the pandemic.

Close to 1.8 lakh teachers and around 25,000 non-teaching staff will also be back on school campuses. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will do the state-level inauguration of Praveshanolsavam at the Government HSS, Kazhakoottam, near here at 9.30am.

Briefing reporters, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said handloom uniform material and the first volume of textbooks have already been distributed in schools. Police officers will help schools manage crowds on Wednesday.

He also announced that various development projects worth `312.88 crore will be implemented in the current financial year. It will give a further boost to the general education sector.

“We have also sought the assistance of police officers in issuing clearance certificates to the staff of vehicles transporting students to schools. Stringent checking will also be done at shops located near schools to prevent sale of narcotic substances,” Sivankutty said.