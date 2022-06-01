STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid cases cross 1000-mark in Kerala after 76 days

Published: 01st June 2022 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 06:08 PM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of Covid cases in the state has once again crossed the 1000 mark, after a gap of over two months, on Tuesday. As many as 1197 persons were tested positive with a test positivity rate of 7.07%. There were five deaths and 644 recoveries on the day.

According to the health department, Ernakulam has the maximum number of new cases followed by Kottayam.

The state has been recording daily positive cases above 700, since May 24. The active cases also increased accordingly and the total number of patients stood at 5728 on Tuesday.
At the national level there were 18386 active cases and 2745 new cases, as per the data released by the Union Health Ministry, on Wednesday.

