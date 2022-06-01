STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rape accused actor-producer Vijay Babu returns, says has 'full faith in court'

Babu, who was in Goa when a case was registered based on a young actress's complaint on April 22, fled India from Bengaluru airport.

Published: 01st June 2022 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Babu

Vijay Babu seen at the Ernakulam South station. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is accused in a rape case involving an actress, arrived in Kochi from Dubai on Wednesday, a day after the Kerala High Court granted him interim pre-arrest bail till June 2.

According to the police officials, he has appeared before police officials at the Ernakulam South station, which is probing the case.

The High Court had directed him to appear before the investigation officer immediately on arrival in the country.

Babu, who was in Goa when a case was registered based on a young actress's complaint on April 22, fled India from Bengaluru airport.

Before that, Babu had revealed the name of the actor on social media just hours after the case was registered and claimed that he was the real victim. Subsequently, the police registered a case against him for revealing the victim's identity.

Speaking to the media on his arrival at Nedumbassery after about a month, Babu said that he had 'full faith in the court'. "I will fully cooperate with the police. I thank all those who stand along with me in the tough time, especially my family members," he said.

The passport of Vijay Babu was impounded following the request of the investigation team.

ALSO READ:

Reminding prosecution of Mehul Choksi, Kerala HC asks it to wait for Vijay Babu to arrive

Vijay Babu's mother seeks transparent probe in plea to CM

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Babu Actress rape case Kerala high court
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp