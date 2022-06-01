Rape accused actor-producer Vijay Babu returns, says has 'full faith in court'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is accused in a rape case involving an actress, arrived in Kochi from Dubai on Wednesday, a day after the Kerala High Court granted him interim pre-arrest bail till June 2.

According to the police officials, he has appeared before police officials at the Ernakulam South station, which is probing the case.

The High Court had directed him to appear before the investigation officer immediately on arrival in the country.

Babu, who was in Goa when a case was registered based on a young actress's complaint on April 22, fled India from Bengaluru airport.

Before that, Babu had revealed the name of the actor on social media just hours after the case was registered and claimed that he was the real victim. Subsequently, the police registered a case against him for revealing the victim's identity.

Speaking to the media on his arrival at Nedumbassery after about a month, Babu said that he had 'full faith in the court'. "I will fully cooperate with the police. I thank all those who stand along with me in the tough time, especially my family members," he said.

The passport of Vijay Babu was impounded following the request of the investigation team.

