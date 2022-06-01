STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Serial thief flees mental hospital, dies in accident

Mohammad Irfan, an inmate who escaped from Kuthiravattam mental health centre here, died in a bike accident in Kottakkal on Tuesday.  

Published: 01st June 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Mohammad Irfan, an inmate who escaped from Kuthiravattam mental health centre here, died in a bike accident in Kottakkal on Tuesday. He was a remand accused hailing from Malappuram. Mohammad Irfan was remanded in a vehicle theft case, and was admitted to the mental health centre a few days ago after he showed signs of mental illness in the jail where he was lodged. Irfan, who was in the cell in the third ward, escaped on Monday night by drilling a hole in the bathroom wall using a spoon. Police said that Irfan might have taken at least three days to drill the hole.

Lack of strength of the wall helped him. Despite the cell being under police surveillance, Irfan was able to hoodwink them. He was an accused in several robbery cases and was under remand in the Kozhikode district prison.  Irfan, who escaped on Monday midnight, stole a bike from a nearby house and rode to Malappuram.

Local people rushed him to a hospital after he was seriously injured in the road accident in Kottakal but his life could not be saved. The incident happened at a time when lack of adequate security personnel at the mental health centre has become a major issue. Recently, the Kerala High Court had directed to post adequate number of security personnel at the health centre and ensure more facilities there. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp