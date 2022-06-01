Serial thief flees mental hospital, dies in accident

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Mohammad Irfan, an inmate who escaped from Kuthiravattam mental health centre here, died in a bike accident in Kottakkal on Tuesday. He was a remand accused hailing from Malappuram. Mohammad Irfan was remanded in a vehicle theft case, and was admitted to the mental health centre a few days ago after he showed signs of mental illness in the jail where he was lodged. Irfan, who was in the cell in the third ward, escaped on Monday night by drilling a hole in the bathroom wall using a spoon. Police said that Irfan might have taken at least three days to drill the hole.

Lack of strength of the wall helped him. Despite the cell being under police surveillance, Irfan was able to hoodwink them. He was an accused in several robbery cases and was under remand in the Kozhikode district prison. Irfan, who escaped on Monday midnight, stole a bike from a nearby house and rode to Malappuram.

Local people rushed him to a hospital after he was seriously injured in the road accident in Kottakal but his life could not be saved. The incident happened at a time when lack of adequate security personnel at the mental health centre has become a major issue. Recently, the Kerala High Court had directed to post adequate number of security personnel at the health centre and ensure more facilities there.