Actor abduction case: Activist Bhagyalakshmi slams courts, says verdict already finalised

Addressing the gathering, writer Sarah Joseph said she didn’t believe in the promise given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the survivor.

Published: 02nd June 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Dubbing artist and activist Bhagyalakshmi on Wednesday slammed the court saying their actions in the actor abduction and assault case showed that justice is different for the privileged persons and common people. “What happens in the (trial) court at present is just a drama.

The actual verdict in the actor assault case has already been finalised and all what is pending is pronouncing it,” said  Speaking at the ‘Justice for Athijeevitha’ (Survivor) solidarity gathering held at Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall here, Bhagyalakshmi also asked why the court hadn’t found out the reasons for the public prosecutors who appeared in the case quitting frequently.  

Addressing the gathering, writer Sarah Joseph said she didn’t believe in the promise given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the survivor. “Reports say attempts are being made to sabotage the case by tampering with the pieces of evidence that are in the custody of the judiciary. It should be suspected that even the judiciary had fallen before the money power of the accused in the case,” she said.  

