Children in Kerala back to school as new academic year begins

 Close to 43 lakh students flocked to 13,000 schools that follow the state syllabus on Wednesday as the new school year commenced.

Kindergarten students Ummukulsu and Sahra Fathima dancing during the reopening ceremony held at TM Model UP School at Thodupuzha | Shiyami

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close to 43 lakh students flocked to 13,000 schools that follow the state syllabus on Wednesday as the new school year commenced. Schools affiliated to national boards such as CBSE and ICSE also started the new academic year on the day.  Around four lakh students, who have enrolled in Class I and other newcomers to schools, were accorded a grand welcome through the ‘Praveshanolsavam’ programme in government and aided schools.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the state-level ‘Praveshanolsavam’ progamme at Government HSS, Kazhakoottam near here. In his inaugural address, the chief minister said that the government will come up with a special programme to familiarise children with emerging technologies. He said that such an intervention was necessary as imparting knowledge on latest technologies though textbooks would have to wait till the next curriculum revision. 

“A textbook is only a door to knowledge. Children should also be able to easily pick up modern technologies such as nano technology, artificial intelligence(AI), radar technology and bio-informatics,” Pinarayi said. The chief minister said that it was impractical to wait till textbooks are revised to include information on new technologies. Children should not be denied information till the process is completed, he pointed out. Pinarayi said that the government was committed to elevate all schools in the state to international standards.

He added that 10.5 lakh new students had joined government and aided schools since the LDF government assumed office in 2016. The chief minister pointed out that not allowing children to play would adversely impact their growth. Society should  realise the importance of playgrounds and public spaces and strive to create more such spaces wherever possible, he said. He also vowed the government’s resolve to turn all schools in the state into disabled-friendly institutions.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who presided, said that co-curricular activities such as arts and sports meets will resume this year. The state-level Praveshanolsavam programme began with a dance performance by students of GHSS Kazhakoottam. 

