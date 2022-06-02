Covid cases at 83-day high in Kerala; keep mask on, say experts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of Covid cases in the state has crossed the 1,000 mark for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, raising concerns of a fresh wave. As many as 1,370 people tested positive on Wednesday, which is the highest reported daily cases in the last 83 days. The test positivity rate, which is a measure to check the spread of disease by calculating the proportion of people testing positive among the total number of tests, increased to 8.77%.

The state has been recording daily positive cases of above 700 since May 24. As a result, the active patient numbers have also increased steadily and crossed the 6,000 mark on Wednesday. It is the highest reported since March 19 and formed one-third of the cases reported in the country. There were four deaths reported during the day.

According to the health department data, Ernakulam reported the most number of new positive cases (463), followed by Thiruvananthapuram (239) and Kottayam (155). Despite the rise in Covid cases, the health experts said the increase has not become a cause for concern at this stage but precautionary measures should continue.

“The numbers have definitely increased, but the severe cases are less as of now. While the situation is far from worrying, it points to the fact that it is not time yet to discard the masks and mingle freely in groups,” said Dr P S Shajahan, professor of pulmonary medicine at Government TD Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, and president of Academy of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine (APCCM).

“Precaution is important because, if the spread continues, there will be people who get severe infection. There could be severe complications or deaths if we let the infection spread. Covid is not simply a normal cough and cold,” he added.

Over 18K active cases

At the national level, there are 18,386 active cases and 2,745 new cases, as per the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday

The state has seen a consistent rise in the number of Covid cases over a period and made a jump on May 24 when the cases crossed the 700-mark. The trend is similar to the rise in cases in states such as Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana

— N C Krishnaprasad of the health department, who has been closely following the Covid data for the past two years

Date New cases

June 1 1,370

May 31 1,197

May 30 726

May 29 815

May 28 846

May 27 879

May 26 723

May 25 783

May 24 747

May 23 468